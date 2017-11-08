Businessmen jailed for fraud after failed Hartlepool United takeover

A businessman is starting an eight year prison sentence for fraud after stripping the gate receipts from struggling Hartlepool United.

Stephen Murrall was handed the sentence at Warwick Crown Court and was also banned from being a business director for nine years.

His co-accused, Peter Harris, was sentenced to 13-months in prison and disqualified from being a director for six years.

A third man, Henry Kerr, 61, who lives in Wien, Germany, admitted the charges of fraud he faced and was given a prison sentence of two years, suspended for a year, and also disqualified from being a director for six years.

At the trial of Murrall and Harris, the court heard they had stripped the receipts from Pools home games before defrauding a business contact to replace it. It was one of a series of frauds Murrall had carried out, two involving Harris.

Murrall, 49, from Shipston-on-Stour, Warwickshire, denied five charges of fraud, but was found guilty of them all. Harris, 47, also of Shipston-on-Stour, denied three charges and was found guilty of two.

Prosecutor Miranda Moore QC said in 2014, in a bid to take over Hartlepool United, the two men set up a company called TMH 2014 Ltd, referencing the supporters’ nickname of The Monkey Hangers.

After agreeing to take over the club for a nominal £5, they immediately instructed Hartlepool’s finance officer that all future income from home matches, including gate receipts and bar revenue, should go into TMH’s bank account.

A total of £42,453 from the next two home games was paid in, but when told they had to repay it, they persuaded Jonathan Rehbein of the ESRG Group to loan them £50,000 over seven days at 20% interest and it was never repaid.

Miss Moore said Murrall was: “A gambler in the true sense, spending tens of thousands of pounds, if not hundreds of thousands, betting online and losing online.

“He’s organised several fraudulent schemes in an attempt to obtain money. Sometimes he succeeded, and sometimes he didn’t.

“Mr Harris is a friend of Mr Murrall, and is a builder by trade, with no real experience of finance or running a company of any note.”

The frauds came to light after Murrall was made bankrupt in 2015 and had to hand over computer equipment, on which evidence was found which triggered an investigation.