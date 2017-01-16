Call for swimmers to take the plunge for charity in Hartlepool

People throughout Hartlepool are being urged to make a splash and help raise funds for a charity supporting terminally-ill residents and their families.

Marie Curie is once again hosting its annual swimathon in pools across the UK– including the town’s Mill House Leisure Centre.

We’re looking for swimmers to help make this the biggest and best Swimathon yet. Lisa Wild

People can get in on the action and do their bit for the charity by challenging themselves to a 5k, 2.5k or 1.5k individual, or a team 5k or 1.5k swim, during two sessions being held at the centre on April 7.

Marie Curie Community Fundraiser Lisa Wild: “We’d like to say a big thank-you to Mill House Leisure Centre for supporting us with Swimathon, and we are very much looking forward to the event.

“We’re looking for swimmers to help make this the biggest and best Swimathon yet. In 2015, 22,600 swimmers took part and helped raise a brilliant £1.9million for Marie Curie – a fantastic achievement, but one we are hoping to beat this year.”

Last year, Marie Curie supported more than 50,000 people affected by terminal illness in the UK.

Duncan Goodhew, Swimathon President, said: “Nowadays there are thousands of well-organised sports participation events, mostly running and cycling, which raise money for charity but that wasn’t the case in 1988 when we launched the annual event.

“Swimathon really was ahead of its time giving people a chance to get active and do some good at the same time. I am proud of both its longevity and its legacy.”

For details about Swimathon, including how to sign up visit www.Swimathon.org.