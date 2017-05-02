Call to help diverse Hartlepool group thrive

The organisation behind Hartlepool’s colourful Chinese New Year celebrations is appealing for new members with fresh ideas.

Hartlepool Chinese Association has held a number of community activities and is looking for committed new board members and volunteers to help the association continue to thrive.

Traditional Ribbon Dance at the Chinese New Year celebrations at the Grand Hotel, Hartlepool, on Sunday.

Peter Gowland, of the association, said: “In the last couple of months we held our Chinese New Year celebrations which I think was the best yet.

“It has really become part of Hartlepool’s cultural calender.

“We are now in our seventh year which is testament to the strength of the organisation, but people come and move on for various reasons.

“What need now is a few extra members. They don’t have to be vastly experienced, just committed to what the association seeks to do.”

And you do not need to be Chinese to be part of the association.

Peter added: “We have always had a policy of trying to be cross cultural and we welcome people from all cultures.

“The committee is made up of a mixture of Chinese and non Chinese people. We are very much open to everybody.”

Since its formation in 2010, the association has organised a variety of activities promoting the diverse Chinese culture.

Alongside the flagship Chinese New Year celebrations, they include lion dances, singing, acupressure and acupuncture treatments, and Mandarin classes.

Peter said: “We would like to repeat these and also welcome any new input and new ideas for activities or fundraising.

“People’s experience, expertise and contacts could be vital.”

The board meets once every 12 weeks. For an informal chat contact Peter on 07977 211836, or email peter.gowland@hotmail.com