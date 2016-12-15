Calls grow for brave Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery to win prestigious goal contest

A campaign is gathering pace for brave Bradley Lowery to win the Premier League's goal of the month competition.

The five-year-old, who is terminally-ill, has captured the hearts of people across the country, and scored a penalty ahead of Sunderland's game against Chelsea yesterday.

Fans and players are now calling for the Blackhall youngster to win the historic Match of the Day goal of the month competition.

Even Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi has got in on the act.

He posted on Twitter: "Congrats @Bradleysfight already the same number of goals as me hahaha!!! Hope you will be the PL goal of the month too #Respect"

TV show Soccer AM also tweeted: "Let's help Bradley Lowery win @PremierLeague Goal of the Month! Use #BradleyLoweryForGoalOfTheMonth and RT!"

Bradley Lowery scored a penalty past Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic before yesterday's game.

Meanwhile, Bradley has been sent 28,000 items from members of the public today alone, it is believed.

Christmas cards, presents and letters have been sent to the youngster from across the country since his parents Carl and Gemma said Bradley's wish was to receive as many Christmas cards as possible.

