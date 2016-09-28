Campaign group’s dismay over ‘no A&E in Hartlepool’ recommendation

A hospital campaign group has given a cautious welcome to some of Professor David Colin-Thome’s findings but is disappointed at no recommendation for A&E being returned to Hartlepool.

Members of the North East Empowerment and Diversity (NEED) group, which runs the Save Hartlepool Hospital campaign, attended Prof Colin-Thome’s presentation at Hartlepool College of Further Education on Monday night.

The group welcomed the professor’s recommendation that more services should be delivered in Hartlepool rather than travelling to the University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton.

But a NEED spokesman said: “As a group we were hoping that the report would feature a recommendation for the return of A&E at Hartlepool Hospital.

“Unfortunately this was not the case, we will continue as a group to push forward the message that Hartlepool residents want and need a fully functioning and correctly staffed A&E Department.

“We agree that more services need to be returned and closer to home, but this report falls short of what the majority of Hartlepool residents desire.”

But he added: “I agree that more needs to be done closer to home. Any change at the moment is better for a lot of people than what we have got now.

“If the plan was to bring even one or two services closer it will matter to a lot of people in Hartlepool.

“I’m hoping when the full report comes out things will be made a lot more clearer.”