Can these Hartlepool sisters be this year’s Christmas number 1?

Talented Hartlepool sisters LiV’n’G are hoping to make it to the top of the festive music charts this Christmas as they get set to release their latest single for charity.

Olivia Crawford, 16, and her sister Georgia Fletcher, 22, have once again put their musical talents to good use as they prepare to release a brand new track called One By One to raise cash to ensure that children wake up to a gift on Christmas morning.

LiVnG with pupils from Kingsley Primary School.

Last year, the duo released charity single Our Superhero in aid of Blackhall youngster Bradley Lowery.

Over the last week the sisters have been visiting numerous primary schools across Hartlepool to hold music workshops with youngsters, and will continue to visit more schools next week.

The duo have been getting pupils to sing a verse from their newest song so that their voices will also feature on the track.

Footage from each sing-a-long session will also feature in a special music video for the song, which is set to be released on Thursday, December 7. It will then available to pre-order on Wednesday, December 8 and downloaded on Amazon and iTunes Saturday, December 16.

Hartlepool sistersOlivia Crawford, 16, and Georgia Fletcher, 22, who form duo LiVnG are getting set to release a charity single called One By One.

They are hoping to raise a much as possible for the TFM Cash for Kids cause Mission Christmas.

Proud mum Leesa Crawford said it was busy but exciting times for the girls, who hope to raise as much as possible for the charity – for which they are ambassadors.

She said: “The girls thought it would be great to do a Christmas single and get five or six schools involved in Hartlepool by singing the chorus.

“They have visited Kinglsey Primary School and held two workshops – the first one has been teaching them to express themselves through music and to give them the opportunity to write songs and the second one was where a film crew came along to record them singing.

LiVnG with pupils from Springwell School.

“The girls have also been to Springwell School and will now go to primary schools – Barnard Grove, Brougham, Clavering and St Bega’s.

“All the children have been so excited and it’s really been quite emotional as the song is so beautiful.

“The feedback they have had has been fantastic.”

The video for the song will be released on Thursday, December 7, and the girls will perform the new track along with the children at a special event held at the Corporation Club, in Whitby Street South, Hartlepool, at 6pm.