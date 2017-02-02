Can you help find man’s family ahead of his funeral?

An appeal has been launched in a bid to trace the family of a man ahead of his funeral next week.

John Smith, 81, died at his home in Hartlepool on December 23.

His funeral, which has been arranged by Hartlepool Borough Council, will take place on Thursday, February 9, at 9.30am at Stranton Crematorium.

While officials are aware of his wife who he married in 2011, they have been advised that he also had three children from a previous marriage.

He is understood to have been estranged from them for at least 30 years and they will be aged in their 50s or 60s.

Mr Smith was born in Annfield Plain in County Durham and also lived in Horden.

The children of Mr Smith or anyone who knows their whereabouts can contact Paula Graham at the council on (01429) 284184.