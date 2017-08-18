Can you help find missing Hartlepool man Paul?

Cleveland Police are trying to trace a Hartlepool man who is missing from home.

Paul Foster, 32, was last seen leaving an address on Burbank Street in the town around midday on Wednesday) but he has not returned home nor has he been in touch with friends - which is highly unusual for him.

Paul is a white male, around 6’2” tall and of slim build. He has short brown hair and tattoos on his neck reading “BJ” and “Kenzie”. He also has LFC You’ll Never Walk Alone on his chest.

It is not known how he was dressed.

Anyone who has seen him should contact Cleveland Police on 101.