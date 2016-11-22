Can you help find missing Hartlepool teenager Chelsea?

Police have appealed for help in tracing a missing Hartlepool teenager.

Sixteen-year-old Chelsea Skoker was last seen at home on Friday.

There is a confirmed sighting of Chelsea in the Hardwick area of Stockton at 4pm on Saturday, when she was in company with another person, but there have been no further sightings of her and she has not been in touch, which is unusual.

Chelsea is described as white, 5’6” or 5’7” tall, with long straight blonde hair which she usually wears down. She normally wears make up and was wearing a short blue skirt, a white top, cardigan and flat black shoes when last seen by her family.

However, when seen in Hardwick she was wearing a blue and white patterened top, dark leggings, flat shoes and a sleeveless cardigan or waistcoat.

Anyone who has seen her or who knows her whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.