Can you help Hartlepool band to take up chance of a lifetime?

A Hartlepool band faces a race against time to take the opportunity of a lifetime in America.

The duo are one of only eight UK acts invited to showcase their music in front of top industry representatives at the music festival in New York.

But the band, who perform under the names Consept and D6ixS, have just days to raise £5,000 to attend the Mondo NYC Summit after losing a major sponsor.

The lads are due to fly out next Monday and have been invited to play at New York City University as part of the event and also in a Manhattan lounge.

Co-manager Vivienne Neville said: “This is an amazing opportunity for them. They are both Hartlepool lads and have been working very, very hard for years.

“There is going to be top record labels and representatives there, professional artists and press and media there.

“The guys were very excited about this. Now we are busy trying to find a sponsor, hopefully from Hartlepool.

“This has been a big disappointment but something we need to push through.”

Consept and D6ixS have been performing together for just over a year and produce alternative rock and rap.

They have been in increasing demand since the release of their debut single All That I Stand For.

The single generated interest from a German advertising company which was interested in using it for a Sony ad, and also from Universal in Australia.

Lyricist Matt Kitching, 20, who performs as Consept, said of the New York festival opportunity: “It is the biggest thing we will be offered this year.

“We need it to happen.

“We are getting a lot of headline gigs up and down the country recently and now hopefully internationally.”

They were semi finalists in the UK Songwriting Contest 2015 for single Take Me Away and finalists in TFM Cash For Kids The Big Audition 2015.

And they have been entered in five categories for the You Beat Music Awards 2016 at Newcastle’s 02 Academy.

Vivienne, who co-manages the group with Marcus Summerfield, says they are destined for great things.

She added: “They are really amazing artists. As their managers we think they have got a great future.”

Any potential sponsors can contact Vivienne on 07450 913573.