Can you help police find missing Peterlee man Lee Graham?

Police have appealed for help in finding a missing man from Peterlee.

Officers say they are concerned for the well-being of Lee Graham, 42.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary added: "He is approx 5ft 8in tall, medium/stocky build wearing an Adidas tracksuit top and dark jeans.

"He has a brown Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog with him who responds to the name 'Zoppy'.

"If you have any sightings or knowledge of Mr Graham's whereabouts, please contact police on 999 if it's ongoing or recent, or 101 for general information."