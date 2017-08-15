Can you help police find this missing Billingham woman and her son?

Have your say

Police are appealing for information to trace a missing woman and her son who were last seen in Billingham today.

Natalie Morris, 42, and her son Thomas Usher, nine, were last seen in the Billingham area around 8am today, August 15.

Natalie was wearing a flowery maxi dress and a black cardigan.

It is not known what Thomas is wearing, although he does use a wheelchair.

Natalie's family have issued a direct appeal to Natalie and are urging her to get in touch.

Police say it is out of character for her to go missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101.