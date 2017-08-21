Can you help police find this missing Hartlepool man?

Have your say

Police are continuing to appeal for information to help find missing Hartlepool man Paul Foster.

Officers remain concerned for the welfare of the 32-year-old who has not returned to his home address in Hartlepool.

He was last seen leaving an address on Burbank Street in the town around midday on Wednesday, August 16.

Paul has not returned home nor has he been in touch with friends - which is highly unusual for him.

Paul is a white male, around 6’2” tall and of slim build. He has short brown hair and tattoos on his neck reading “BJ” and “Kenzie”.

He also has LFC 'You’ll Never Walk Alone' on his chest.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Paul or who knows where he is to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number.