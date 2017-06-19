Can you help raise funds for Alfie Smith’s new-look garden?

A generous businessman is on a mission to help create a garden for battling youngster Alfie Smith.

Craig Parker, 36, has volunteered to lend his skills to design a garden which Alfie - who has cerebral palsy - can use.

Alfie Smith.

The nine-year-old has recently underwent life-changing surgery called selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) to help him walk.

Alfie is now back home and undergoing physiotherapy, so Mr Parker - who runs Crabbies LTD Landscapes & Driveways - wanted to help him by creating a safe environment so he can complete his exercises outside.

The dad-of-three from Billingham was asked by the family to price the cost of work on the garden, but after hearing Alfie’s story wanted to do the work for free.

He has since set up a Go Fund Me Page to raise around £4,000 to cover the cost of some supplies and hopes people will donate to the cause.

“We want to start work on July 13, but it depends on when the suppliers can get me some materials,” he said.

“I have designed the garden and will be doing the labour side of it along with a number for volunteers.

“The labour side of it is not a problem so we hope to get it done within a week, the money we need to raise is mainly for things like taking the rubbish away and extra materials that we cant get donated.

“I wanted to do this for no charge, as a surprise for Alfie and his family.

“I want to give something back and create a nice garden that is better for him.”

Features of the garden will include artificial grass and an accessible trampoline, with the idea it is no maintenance.

Auntie Melanie Stalley was delighted: “Alfie is now doing physio but can’t go out and do it in the sunshine as it’s not safe.

“It is so kind of Craig and Alfie’s mum and the boys will be thrilled with it.” To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/give-alfie-a-garden