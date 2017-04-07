Car boot sales back at Summerhill

Car boot sales are returning to Hartlepool this weekend.

Organised by Hartlepool Borough Council, sales will be held on the second and last Saturday of every month until September.

There will be a charge of £8 for sellers in cars and £12 for vans, while admission for buyers is 20p.

Adam Reah, from Summerhill Country Park and Visitor Centre, said: “The car boot sales provide people with the ideal opportunity to have a clear-out and make some extra cash, or people can just come along and grab themselves a bargain.

“People visiting the car boot sale will also have the opportunity to explore the wider Summerhill site and find out more about the play and leisure facilities here.”

Dates for car boot sales in 2017 ( all 10am until 12.30): Saturday, April 8, Saturday, April 29, Saturday, May 13, Saturday, May 27,Saturday, June 10, Saturday, June 24, Saturday, July 8, Saturday, July 29, Saturday, August 12, Saturday, August 26, Saturday, September 9, Saturday, September 30.

Places are limited. For bookings, please contact the Summerhill reception on (01429) 284584.