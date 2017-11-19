Car implicated in infamous North East murder sold for more than £150,000

A car implicated in one of the North East’s most infamous murders has been sold for more than £150,000.

The Carmen Red 1966 Jaguar E-Type 4.2 Roadster was one of 20 Jaguars up for sale at the H&H Classics sale last week at Duxford, Imperial War Museum.

Angus Sibbett.

It was embroiled in the so-called ‘One Armed Bandit Murder’ in January 1967, when the body of Angus Sibbet was found inside it under Pesspool Bridge in South Hetton.

Sibbet had been shot dead, and the murder is said to have inspired the film Get Carter.

The car – which was also referred to in the Mark Knopfler song ‘5.15am’, sold for £155.250.

It has just 49,000 warranted miles on the clock from new, and was supplied to fruit machine boss Vince Landa via his employee Kemal Kansaran. It has had three keepers.

Dennis Stafford

On the night of the murder, the car was supposedly being driven by Landa’s brother, Michael Luvaglio, and Dennis Stafford, who lived in Peterlee at the time.

They were subsequently convicted of the crime.

Both have long protested their innocence.

They were sentenced to life in prison, and released in 1979, freed on licence after serving 12 years.