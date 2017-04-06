Car parks win safety accolade

Six Hartlepool car parks have been given a thumbs up following an inspection.

Car parks in Andrew Street, Dover Street, Mill House, Murray Street, the Victoria Road Health Centre and the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre multi-storey have retained Park Mark Safer Parking status.

It follows an unscheduled inspection and review of the car parks in February.

Park Mark Safer Parking status is also held by the Council’s Basement, Waldon Street, Roker Street, West Side, Open Market, Eastside, Eden Street, Transport Interchange, Park Road and Colwyn Road car parks, along with the on-street pay and display provision at the back of York Road and in Gainford Street.

The total number of public parking spaces in the town covered by the scheme is almost 2,000.

Park Mark Safer Parking is a national accreditation scheme run by the British Parking Association (BPA) on behalf of the Association of Chief Police Officers with the aim of reducing crime and the fear of crime in car parks.

To receive the award, car parks must have appropriate lighting and effective surveillance. They must also be clean and well maintained, well signed and clearly marked out.

Councillor Marjorie James, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee, said: “Having safe, well maintained car parks is vital if our drive to attract more people to the town is to be successful.

“It is important that people are able to use our car parks with confidence, knowing that full consideration has been given to their safety.”