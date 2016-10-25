Car show was a classic success in Hartlepool

Gleaming classic cars were the star attraction when they lined up for a hugely successful village show.

The fifth annual Greatham Classic Car Show saw 65 exhibits turn up including cars, commercial vehicles, motor bikes and scooters.

Another of the wonderful exhibits.

It was organised by the Greatham Sports Field Association and spokesman Ronnie Westmoreland said: “We had a very successful show yet again. We had about 65 exhibits.

“I would like to thank everybody for supporting the show, for the people who helped run the show, the people who exhibited, and of course the public who attended.”

The event was held on Greatham Sports Field in Station Road and Ronnie added: “When we started, we had 10 entrants. Last year we had over 60 and we hoped to better that this year.”

Trophies were handed out to the best car, best commercial vehicle, best scooter, best motor bike and best exhibit in the show.The Car Boot/Table Top area gave a good range of item for sale.

Other attractions included a stand held by the North East Central Advanced Motorists, and a grand draw with the proceeds going to the Sports Field Association funds.

The results of the competition were;

l Best Classic Car trophy went to Michael Bray with his 1955 Fiat 500cc Topolino C.

l Best Motorbike category won by Derek Bonner and his 1965 BSA Sportsman 250.

A Greatham car show exhibit.

l Best Scooter trophy was won by Kirk Watts who had the winning scooter combination of a 1961 Lambretta TV 175 and a 1961 Pav 40 Trailer.

l The Best Commercial section was won by Brian Hodgson with his 1944 MB Willys Jeep. Brian also won The Best Exhibit in Show category.

Brian is pictured with Lynne Gilliam who donated the trophy in memory of her late husband who won the first Classic Car Show at Greatham.

Plans are already being formed for next year’s event and Ronnie said: “Anyone who wants details sent for next year’s event should email me at ron_westy@yahoo.co.uk.”

A beautiful vehicle on show.

These beautiful bikes were also a part of the popular show.

A stunning exhibit at the Greatham Classic Car Show