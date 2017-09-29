Care home gets a perfect 10 for looking after residents

Residents and staff at an East Durham care home have been celebrating a perfect 10.

Grampian Court care home in Peterlee put its best foot forward after recently achieving a ‘Perfect 10’ average review score on carehome.co.uk - the care industry’s leading comparison website.

In celebration, Grampian Court hosted a ‘Strictly Fun Dancing’ event at the home, which was attended by residents, relatives and members of the care community.

During the event, residents and staff danced in front of a light-hearted but expert panel of judges.

The dances were choreographed by the pairs, all of which were eagerly anticipating the ‘Perfect 10’ score from the judges.

Home manager Judith Tully said: “Grampian Court is a ‘next generation’ care home with state-of-the-art facilities and since opening in February 2017, we’ve worked incredibly hard to ensure that the standard of love and care delivered to each resident matches the home’s aesthetics and features.

“We couldn’t be prouder of achieving this score as it is recognition and reward for all my team’s hard work.”

HC-One area director Tracy Hindmarch said: “I’m so excited that Grampian Court is the first HC-One home in the country to achieve this score.

”It places Grampian Court within the top 0.0014% care homes in the UK with only 30 other homes registering this score from over 22,000 care homes nationally; an achievement that is richly deserved and a testament to the kind care delivered by Judith and her wonderful team.”

Grampian Court is a purpose-built facility close to the town centre and offers residential and residential dementia care.