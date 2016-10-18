Care home hosts pop-up Indian and Thai restaurant for National Curry Week

Residents and guests of Field View care home, Blackhall Colliery, enjoyed a taste of Asia as the home hosted its own pop up restaurant in honour National Curry Week.

A selection of curries and sundries from different regions of India and Thailand were available for restaurant guests to sample, with Chicken Korma being voted as the overall favourite.

It was a chance for residents to try some new cuisine while also celebrating one of the nation’s most popular dishes.

Janice Hardy, Activities Coordinator at Field View, Said: “The pop up restaurant was a big hit with our residents and staff.

“We all like to try something new and everybody got into the spirit of the event, enjoying a selection of curries, dips and snacks.”

“Food plays an important part in all of our lives, not just from a nutritional standpoint but also dining out is often how we choose to celebrate special occasions and socialise with friends and loved ones throughout our life, so we like to make the dining experience at Field View an enjoyable one.

“Due to their healthcare needs, many of our residents have reached a point where visiting a restaurant would be very difficult so our pop-up restaurant events are just another step to ensure that the dining experience at the home is first class.”

National Curry Week, which this year took place from 10th-16th October, involves curry restaurants, caterers and curry lovers across the UK celebrating the dish with diners, record breaking attempts, raffles, auctions and all manner of events designed to help combat poverty across the South Asian continent and worldwide.