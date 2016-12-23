Care home residents delighted with donation from Bradley Lowery

Little fighter Bradley Lowery has brought a smile to dozens of older people this Christmas after giving one care home a generous donation.

The Blackhall tot has touched the hearts of people around the world with the story of his battle with cancer neuroblastoma.

Bradley Lowery with just a fraction of the Christmas cards he has been sent.

The brave five-year-old has received thousands of cards and presents as members of the public rushed to show their support after hearing of his plight.

Now the youngster - who is battling the condition for a second time after suffering a relapse earlier this year - has donated a huge hamper full of gifts including sweets and selection boxes to Langley House care home on Sunderland Road in Horden.

Manager Christine Conway said she was overwhelmed by the donation and extended her thanks to Bradley’s family.

“It was so overwhelming to receive the donation from Bradley,” she said.

“Although we have never met him before he has family links to the care home, as one of his family members is friends with someone who is a residents here.

“The hamper was dropped off on Thursday and we were told that he had said he wanted to donate something to older people.”

The hamper was made up of some of the generous donations from members of the public to Bradley, after the youngster received such a large amount of items from well-wishers.

Christine continued: “We didn’t know it was coming so it a was all lovely surprise and really overwhelming.

“I just started crying. “The residents are overjoyed to receive it and kindness like this goes a long way. “It is just so lovely that someone so young is thinking about people who are older than them.

“It will be distributed among the 26 residents we have at the home and the residents in the 10 bungalows we have across the region as part of the Durham Aged Miners Homes Association. “I just want to say a big thank you to Bradley and his family for their generosity.”