Carers in Hartlepool get a boost thanks to special event

Carers in Hartlepool picked up valuable information as a whole host of organisations came together under one roof for a special event.

Hartlepool Carers, which organised the day, says they identified many people they did not know who perform caring roles in the community.

The Centre for Independent Living (CIL) in Burbank Street provided the venue for the information event.

It aimed to find the thousands of carers in Hartlepool who are not registered with Hartlepool Carers, based in Lowthian Road.

Operational manager Christine Fewster said: “It went really well. We identified a lot of new carers within Hartlepool that we can provide information and support to.

“We had a lot of providers from health, education, social care and the voluntary sector all in one room talking about how we can all work together and make sure there are services out there for carers and their families.”

Among the organisations in attendance were Hartlepool Borough Council’s social services, Hartlepool and Stockton Clinical Commissioning Group, Citizens Advice, West View Resource Centre, Families First North East and the Belle Vue Community Sports & Youth Centre.

The day was held in partnership with the 1 Hart 1 Mind 1 Future parent carer forum.

Hartlepool Carers’ next event is at the Best Western Grand Hotel, Swainston Street, on Friday, November 24 as part of national Carers’ Rights Day.

It is on from 9.30am-1pm and there will be speakers from a number of local organisations. To book call (01429) 283095.