Caring legacy of Hartlepool mum lives on thanks to family fundraiser

Families are invited to enjoy fun activities this weekend as a woman aims to raise lots of money in memory of her mum.

Chloe Williams is holding the summer fundraiser for Alice House Hospice in memory of her mum, Julie Williams, who sadly passed away from pancreatic cancer aged 46 in 2014.

Chloe Williams (left) Mr twister and a guest at the charity event in 2015

Over the last three years, Chloe has raised more than £2,500 from a number of charity events for Pancreatic Cancer UK and the hospice, where Julie, a mum of three, chose to end her days.

She said: “This year we are donating 100% of the proceeds to Alice House and are hoping to top our current total.

“My mam worked as a physio technician in Hartlepool hospital and had worked with, cared for and influenced so many people’s lives.

“I know she would want people to be cared for in the same dedicated way and with the same compassion that she was, and raising money for our fantastic local hospice is helping this to happen.”

Everyone is welcome to support the cause at Hartlepool Rugby Club, Easington Road, on Saturday, from 3pm.

The family-focused day will include children’s prizes, tombola and games.

There will be a visit from Spiderman and friends from As You Wish Events, a face painter, a photo booth plus a cake and sweet stall.

From 7pm onwards it will cater more for adults but children are still welcome with entertainment by MTA (Miss Toni’s Academy).

Janice Forbes, hospice community fundraiser, said: “Without people like Chloe and those who have helped her, we would not be able to deliver the specialist services we do.

“This is a lovely tribute to her mum, and I’m sure that she would be very proud of what Chloe has achieved for others in her name.”

If anyone can donate any prizes, please contact Chloe on 07963 548555.

Admission is £4 for adults and children are free.