Caring staff chop of locks for battling youngster Bradley

Charitable school staff have chopped off their long locks to raise funds for brave pupil Bradley Lowery.

The five-year-old who is fighting cancer neuroblastoma, came back to Blackhall Primary School, in Middle Street, to watch his teachers and a fellow classmate take on the challenge.

Blackhall Primary teacher Kate Law (left) and teaching assistant Carla White along with pupil Jasmine Holmes with pupil Bradley Lowery before their hair is cut to raise funds for Bradley Lowery's fund. Picture by FRANK REID

Reception teacher Kate Law, teaching assistant Carla White and pupil Jasmine Holmes, nine, were delighted to be able to raise vital funds for the brave youngster.

Mrs Law, who taught Bradley last year said: “It went really well.

“I had 12 inches off my hair as was down to the bottom of my back, so I feel a lot lighter now!

“As well as raising funds for Bradley, we also donated our hair to charity Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who lose their hair while undergoing cancer treatment.

Blackhall Primary teacher Kate Law (middle) and teaching assistant Carla White along with pupil Jasmine Holmes hold their hair before it is cut to raise funds for Bradley Lowery's fund. Picture by FRANK REID

“Bradley was in my class last year and Ms White was my teaching assistant at the time, so we both had a close relationship with him and shed lots of tears when we found his cancer had returned.

“He has been in and out of hospital so hasn’t been able to return to school yet, so it was lovely to see him for the hair cut and we gave him lots of cuddles!”

On the day, pupils at the school made a donation to wear something blue to reference the Blackhall youngster’s favourite colour.

Mrs Law added: “Bradley came into school with his mum Gemma to watch us all have our hair cut. “She was overwhelmed by the amount of support she has recieved in and out of the school.

Bradley Lowery (centre) waits for the charity hair cut to raise funds for the Bradley Lowery's fund. Picture by FRANK REID

“Some of the children have also had bake sales, so everyone has really got involved.

“It was lovely to see Bradley, who sat with his class in the assembly.

“We hope the sponsor money and donations have raised around £1,000 to go towards his treatment.”

Bradley was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013, undergoing gruelling chemotherapy and numerous operations.

Blackhall Primary teacher Kate Law (left) and teaching assistant Carla White along with pupil Jasmine Holmes with pupil Bradley Lowery before their hair is cut to raise funds for Bradley Lowery's fund. Picture by FRANK REID

The initial treatment proved to be a success and the brave youngster was declared to be in remission in 2015.

Sadly, the cancer has returned and Bradley’s family launched an appeal raise £700,000 to fund potentially life-saving treatment in the USA.

Earlier this month the family reached their fundraisng target, thanks to a £200,000 donation from Everton FC, but more funds are needed to cover the hidden costs of his treatment.

To donate, just text “BRAD02£1” to 70070. Donations can also be made online by visiting: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/bradleysfight

Blackhall Primary teacher Kate Law (left) and teaching assistant Carla White along with pupil Jasmine Holmes hold their hair after it was cut to raise funds for Bradley Lowery's fund. Picture by FRANK REID

Bradley Lowery (centre) with fellow Blackhall Primary pupils as they wait for the charity hair cut to raise funds for the Bradley Lowery's fund. Picture by FRANK REID