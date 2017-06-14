Cash injection for Hartlepool plastics firm

A Hartlepool plastics firm is injecting major cash into its plant.

The Omega Plastics Group has invested almost a quarter of a million pounds on new technology to meet increased demand from customers.

Our ongoing investment programme, combined with the development of our technical team, is in response to increased demand from existing, long-term customers and keeps Omega Plastics at the forefront of the international market as new opportunities present themselves. Gary Powner

The firm has made the investments at its factories in Blyth and Hartlepool. Last year, the group invested more than £1million on a new factory and offices in Washington.

A new 50-tonne injection moulding machine manufactured by Fanuc, and installed in Hartlepool, will enable a 25% increase in production for customers in the medical sector.

At Blyth, a computer numerical control (CNC) machine will see Omega Plastics moulding specialist tools from a five-axis range.

And it is not just in new technologies that Omega continues to invest.

The firm, which already employs more than 100 people, has also hired four new starters and is actively seeking candidates for quality engineer and project managers’ posts.

Managing director Gary Powner said: “Our ongoing investment programme, combined with the development of our technical team, is in response to increased demand from existing, long-term customers and keeps Omega Plastics at the forefront of the international market as new opportunities present themselves.

“By working with world-class suppliers, we’re able to respond to demands that are becoming increasingly complex without compromise on quality and performance.”