Celebrate Easter with new show

Get into the Easter spirit and enjoy a brand new show at Stockton Arts Centre.

The performance tells the story of some unexpected guests arriving at a young boy’s birthday party, including a French cyclist, a man dressed as a giant chicken and a mysterious stranger who has never celebrated a birthday.

The show also features a game of pass the parcel, and the team at ARC’s No 60 café have come up with a themed ‘birthday cake’ ice cream sundae to enjoy during the show.

The party takes place at 11.30am and 2.30pm on Saturday, April 8.

Tickets cost £6 each or £20 for four people.

That same day, there will also be screening of animation Sing at 11am. Tickets cost £3.50 or £12 for four.