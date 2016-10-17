Celebrations for St Luke’s as milestone centenary arrives

A church built against the odds during the First World War is celebrating its 100th birthday this week.

St Luke’s Church, based in Tunstall Avenue, Hartlepool, had a special service to mark the milestone yesterday.

It was lovely to be here to set St Luke’s on its next 100 years Rt Rev Mark Bryant

The Bishop of Jarrow, Rt Rev Mark Bryant, led the Eucharist at the event, which was attended by about 80 people.

The service looked back on the last 100 years and celebrated the church, which was opened 100 years ago tomorrow.

Bishop Mark said: “It was lovely to be here to set St Luke’s on its next 100 years.

“I was encouraging the congregation to discover how they can make a real difference to the lives of everybody in this part of Hartlepool.”

The church will hold another celebration tomorrow to mark the day of its 100th anniversary.

An event will take place there from 6.30pm, with children’s games and entertainment from the Rockaholics.

Rev Linda Butler, the priest-in-charge at St Luke’s, has told of her pride at the amount of support it has received in its centenary year as the celebrations are completed this week.

She said: “St Luke’s Church was built during the First World War.

“Most building was put on hold because of the war, but St Luke’s was very fortunate and continued to be built and finished.

“We have had various events since January 1 to mark the centenary year, and that culminates this week.

“There was a great turnout yesterday, and hopefully there will be again tomorrow.

“It is the last event of our celebrations, and everyone is welcome, regardless of parish.

“We just want as many people here as possible to celebrate with us.

“The Rockaholics will be there to entertain us, playing music from various decades, and there will be plenty of activities for children.

“People always seem to make a real effort to be here for special occasions like this, which we really appreciate.”