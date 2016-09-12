Cement mixer shootout raises cash for Hartlepool hospice

A traders’ supply company raised £300 for Hartlepool and District hospice with a penalty shootout with a difference - the target was a cement mixer!

Scruffs workwear kicked off their national ‘Masters at Work: Masters of Workwear’ tour at the Toolbox Supply Co on Ullswater Road last Thursday, where with each ball booted in, they donated to the hospice.

Over 150 tradesmen kicked nearly 300 balls in the ‘Top of Your Game’ football competition for a chance to win either a football shirt of their choice, a pair of brand GORE-TEX® boots, or a £250 Scruffs voucher.

The highest goalscorer on the day was put forward for the national title of ultimate tour champion, who will win £1,000 in cash, with runners-up receiving a 50in TV and £250 of Scruffs vouchers.

Andrew Wainwright of Toolbox Supply Co’s Hartlepool branch said: “When it was announced that Scruffs had selected us as one of only 15 super dealers across the UK, we wanted to make sure we celebrated a place in the community with an event that raised much-needed cash for a cause close to our hearts.

“We’ve chosen our donations to go to the Hartlepool & District Hospice, as the work they carry out makes a huge difference to the quality of life of those affected by life-limiting illness.”

Andrew added that his company are big supporters of Scruffs, with customers eagerly waiting for the charity challenge.

The highlight of each roadshow event was a virtual reality trip to the top of the Severn Bridge, where tradespeople were invited to test their nerve on a job like no other, in a stunning hi-tech simulation created by Scruffs.