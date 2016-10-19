Centipede found in schoolboy’s chip

Here’s a grim tale that certainly has legs...

A family tucked into their chicken and chips dinner - only to find a centipede poking out of one of the fries!

Erika Johnson had served up the meal to Matthew, 10, and daughter Gabrielle, eight, only to be alerted to the discovery by her alarmed son.

Nurse Erika, 41, who is married to Gareth, 41, and lives in East Shore Village in Seaham, said: “I dished out tea and Matthew is a fussy eater anyway, and he won’t eat potatoes, so we had chips.

“It was the first chip he put his fork in and he said ‘There’s a bug in my chip’ and I said ‘Don’t be ridiculous.’

“Then I looked and said ‘Oh my God!’

“It put us straight off our dinner all together.

“I bagged it up and put it in the freezer after taking a photo of it and took the bag back along to Aldi.

“I spoke to the manager, who was lovely, and asked me to ring their head office in the morning, and so I rang and emailed them, and again, they were really lovely and good about it.

“If it had been my daughter, she probably would have just pushed it to one side, but my son is so fussy.

“He was just disgusted.

“It looks like it’s got in there after the chips have been cut because it’s on the surface.. “You can just see its head popping out of the top.

“I’ve told Matthew that life isn’t perfect and there are worse things that can happen.

“I took them both to Subway as compensation.”

An Aldi spokesman said: “We were sorry to hear about Ms Johnson’s experience and have provided her with a full refund.

“Product imperfections of this nature are extremely rare and we have raised the issue with our supplier.”