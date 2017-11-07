Ceremony celebrates learners from range of backgrounds in Hartlepool

Learners from a range of backgrounds in Hartlepool have had their achievements celebrated after picking up awards at a special ceremony.

The Hartlepool Festival of Learning Awards recognised adults and young people who have enjoyed particular success in 2017. The event was held jointly with Hartlepool Youth Employment Initiative, and showcased the impact learning has on individuals, families, communities and employers.

These awards very clearly show that whatever your age or background it’s never too late to learn a new skill Coun Kevin Cranney

Coun Kevin Cranney, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s regeneration services committee, said: “The awards evening was a great success, with learners being nominated from a range of organisations.

“I’d like to say congratulations to everyone who was nominated – in particular those who won awards.

“These awards very clearly show that whatever your age or background it’s never too late to learn a new skill – not only can it massively improve your job prospects, it can also change your life.”

Janet Phillips won the Youth Emploment Initiative overcoming adversity award, while the apprentice of the year gong went to Callum Hills. Rachel Winwood was learner of the year, and Callum Harrison claimed the employee of the year prize.

The young adult learner of the year was Melissa Phillips, adult learner of the year went to Christine Turnbull, Michael Rollinson won the learning for work award and the best innovative learning project went to Engineering Project Presentation Day.

To find out more about Hartlepool Adult Education, visit www.haded.org.uk.

To find out more about the Youth Employment Initiative, go to www.hartlepool.gov.uk/youth-employment-initiative.