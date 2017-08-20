Championship boat race sails into Hartlepool

Have your say

A championship boat race sailed into Hartlepool this weekend.

The Hunter 707 Northern Area Championships were hosted by Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club.

Visitors from all over the country came to Hartlepool for the event.

The two-day yacht race saw visitors from across the country come to the town to take part.

Often referred to as a ‘sports boat’, 707s are 23ft yachts carrying crews of five used for tight, tactical racing in tidal conditions.

They entertained spectators with four races yesterday, and three more today.

Daniel Garthwaite, Hartlepool Borough Council’s sports and physical activity manager, said: “This event offered a unique opportunity to explore the excitement and challenges of high octane, championship-level sailing right here in Hartlepool.

his event offered a unique opportunity to explore the excitement and challenges of high octane, championship-level sailing right here in Hartlepool Daniel Garthwaite

“It was great to see people come along and cheer on the competitors – there was a great atmosphere.”

Micky Early, sailing development officer at Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club, said: “Last year was a huge success, with the home boat crew ‘Sharky’ playing host to crews from Port Edgar in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and far beyond.

“This year, the fleet was eight boats strong, and included ‘Autism On Water’ from Edinburgh, a boat loaned to and sailed by an autistic crew.

“We enjoyed welcoming visitors from far and wide to this exciting racing event.”

Visitors to the event were also encouraged to attend the club’s Saturday night social, where live entertainment was provided by musical duo Mango Hangover.

There was a £5 cover charge at the social for non-competitors.

The Hunter 707 Northern Championships took place at Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club, West Harbour, Hartlepool.

For more information on the event, visit www.thyc.org.uk/707-northern-championships.