Chance for talent, caring and bravery to shine as entries open for Best of Hartlepool Awards

Do you know a courageous child who has battled against the odds?

How about a community hero who helps others without asking for praise in return.

You might know a carer who provides outstanding support for others - or a fundraiser who raises thousands of pounds to make a difference in the community.

We want you to nominate them all for honours in this year’s Best of Hartlepool Awards which are officially launched today.

It’s your chance to give those very special unsung heroes the praise they so richly deserve.

Don’t worry about puzzling over which category to enter your nomination in - we’ve got loads for you to choose from.

Take a look at the list below and choose the right one for your community favourite.

In fact, put as many nominations in as you like as we are sure there are loads of worthy causes out there.

Let’s make this a hugely difficult task for the judges by coming up with a glut of entries.

Here are the categories to choose from;

• Young Performer of the Year (Under 21);

• Green Champion;

• Student of the Year;

• Fundraiser of the Year;

• Volunteer of the year;

• Sporting Excellence;

• Community Group;

• Community Champion;

• Child of Courage;

• Child of Achievement;

• Emergency services award;

• Carer of the Year;

• Neighbour of the Year;

• Sports team of the year;

• Role model of the Year;

• Lifetime Achievement award.

We want you to nominated people by post to Lynn Wild, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

Alternatively, you can email: lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk

The deadline for entries is October 23.

Next comes the Young Performer of the Year night when all of the entries in that category will get to compete in their own big event in front of a live audience.

That will happen on October 30 at Hartlepool Sixth Form College and the top three from the evening of great entertainment will go on to compete at the grand finale of the overall awards.

After the young performer’s night, the judges will meet to draw up a shortlist for all the categories in early November.

And then comes the grand finale which will be held at Hardwick Hall on Tuesday, November 21,

But the first date you need to remember is Monday, October 23 - the date by which you must have submitted all of your planned entries.

That means there’s plenty of time for you to put forward your favourites for a possible award – so come on, get nominating!