Chance to have a say on ways to improve Hartlepool

A town-wide conversation about improving Hartlepool will continue at a new series of public events.

Hartlepool Borough Council bosses will update residents on developments in the town over the last year.

It follows on from the start of the council’s Your Say, Our Future initiative last summer to engage with residents about what improvements they wanted to see.

People are invited to attend one of three public events taking place in October.

Council Chief Executive Gill Alexander will outline about the council’s progress so far and challenges it faces over the next few years.

Council Leader Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher said: “It is important to reflect on the progress we have made as a Council as a result of conversations with residents.

“By involving members of the public at this early stage, we are able to put the issues that matter most at the centre of our plans moving forward.

“Government grant cuts have placed incredible pressure on both the Council and our town, and we still have some very difficult decisions to make over the next two financial years.

“However, we are dedicated to protecting the vast majority of frontline services and jobs, whilst keeping our unwavering ambition focussed on investing in this town’s future through key regeneration projects as identified in the Council Plan 2017/20.

“We urge all members of the community to attend these events to see just how far we have come and where we are going.”

The council says people will also have the chance to discuss ways in which the rising demand on services can be managed, including the impact of litter and waste and loneliness and social isolation.

The events are on Wednesday, October 4, Council Chamber, Hartlepool Civic Centre, 3pm-5pm; Wednesday, October 11, Community Hub South, Wynyard Road 8am-10am; and Thursday, October 12, Community Hub North, Miers Avenue, 6pm-8pm.

To book a place contact yoursay@hartlepool.gov.uk