Chance to have your say on Hartlepool Local Plan proposals

Residents are set to get more chances to have their say on plans which will shape the future of Hartlepool.

Drop-in events are to be held venues across the town where planning officials will be present to answer questions about the Local Plan.

The consultation, which will run from Friday until February 3, is a chance for people to give their views on the proposals.

This is the next formal stage in the production of the Hartlepool Local Plan which is scheduled to be submitted to the Government by the end of March.

The Publication version of the Local Plan sets out Hartlepool Borough Council’s preferred policies to guide the growth of Hartlepool over the next 15 years.

It covers key policy areas including strengthening the local economy, identifying new housing sites, minimising the impact of development on climate change, the future development of the town’s infrastructure, retail and commercial development, leisure and tourism development and the protection of the town’s historic sites.

Councillor Kevin Cranney, chair of the council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “This latest eight-week consultation seeks the views of all interested parties on the document which has been updated to reflect comments made during a similar period of consultation at the Preferred Options stage earlier this year.

“I hope people take the opportunity to come along, find out more about the updated Local Plan and raise any issues with planning officials.”

Consultation events start on Tuesday, from 2pm to 7pm at the Baltic Suite at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, before another event on Thursday, December 15, from 2pm to 5pm at Seaton Carew Library.

In the new year, an event will take place at the Central Library on Thursday, January 5, from 10am until noon and from 2pm to 4pm.

On Monday, January 9, Seaton Carew Golf Club will be the venue from 4pm to 7pm and the following day a consultation will be held at the Place in the Park at Ward Jackson Park from 4pm to 7pm.

Hart Village Hall will host a consultation on Wednesday, January 11, from 4pm to 7pm, while the Centre of Excellence for Teaching and Learning will also put on an event the following day, also from 4pm to 7pm.

For further information call (01429) 284084, email planningpolicy@hartlepool.gov.uk or go to www.hartlepool.gov.uk/localplan where documents will be available from the beginning of the consultation period.