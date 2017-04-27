Chance to hit all the right notes

Young people with an interest in music can develop their skills at a series of free workshops.

Whether they want to have a go at singing, playing an instrument, performing in a band or writing their own songs, the Exchanging Notes Hartlepool project can help.

Aimed at young people aged 12-19, the project is a joint initiative involving Hartlepool Borough Council’s Youth Service, local performing arts charity Red Dreams and the National Foundation for Youth Music.

Co-ordinator Tim Coyte said: “We know there are lots of very talented young people out there who perhaps just need a bit of support to develop their skills and give them confidence.

“We would welcome people who’ve never played before but want to have a go and it may be that someone has always wanted to be in a band but doesn’t know where to start.

“Some people might be practicing on their own but keen to play with others, while the project also offers songwriters a chance to try out their work on others.

“We would urge anyone with an interest in music to come along and they are guaranteed a warm welcome.”

Workshops are being held on Tuesdays from 6pm-7.15pm at Red Dreams, in Whitby Street South, and Wednesdays from 7pm-8.30pm at the Throston Youth Project, in Wiltshire Way. They are being held until mid-July.

More information is available from Tim on (01429) 523617.