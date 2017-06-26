Chance to vote for film to be screened at Hartlepool Waterfront Festival

A hit film is set to make a splash at the Hartlepool Waterfront Festival this summer.

The public is being given the chance to vote for which water-based film will be shown at September's event.

The festival will take place at The Waterfront, at the Highlight, on Saturday, September 2.

A packed schedule of entertainment for the family has been lined up, with Cook and Line from CBeebies, local dance and music acts set to wow the crowd.

An art garden will also be in place, while street food will be sold and water-based activities will be provided by On Water Training.

The evening schedule includes an open air cinema and aquatic light spectacular.

The film will be shown at sunset, and people have a choice of 10 classic films to vote from.

Jaws, Titanic, Finding Nemo, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Little Mermaid, Hook, Cast Away, Happy Feet, Shark Tale and Finding Dory are all in the running.

The poll is being held on the event's Facebook page.

Coun Kevin Cranney, chair of Hartlepool Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “The Waterfront Festival is one of the many events taking place in Hartlepool over the summer months as part of the ongoing efforts to make Hartlepool a vibrant place for residents and visitors.

“This is a great opportunity for people to come along and watch a classic film in a spectacular setting and it’s free.

"I really hope that people make their voices heard and vote for which film they would like see at the outdoor cinema.”

The festival will start at 12pm, with visitors advised to bring their own chairs and blankets to enjoy the big screen experience.

Aquatic light spectacular 'The Whale' will bring the festival to a close.

Voting on the film is open until Friday, July 14, and the choice will be announced the following week.