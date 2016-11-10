Chance to welcome Matt Baker and Pudsey to Hartlepool this weekend

People in Hartlepool will have the chance to welcome TV presenter Matt Baker and Pudsey Bear to the town on Saturday.

The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge is returning for the sixth time to raise money for Children in Need and this year the team will be spending the second day travelling through the North East before spending the night in Hartlepool.

The rickshaw team will cover a 470-mile journey from the Scottish market town of Jedburgh to central London and will be pedalled by six young riders, all of whom have been supported by BBC Children in Need funded projects.

The One Show presenter Matt Baker will be on the road cycling alongside the team offering support, while Alex Jones will be live from studio.

To date the Rickshaw Challenge has raised more than £12million and the team hopes their efforts this year will not only help raise additional funds, but awareness of the real difference being made to disadvantaged children and young people’s lives across the UK thanks to BBC Children in Need.

Matt Baker said: “Every year I am inspired by the incredible young people who take on the Rickshaw Challenge, and this year is no different. The six young riders in Team Rickshaw have faced major challenges in their lives already, but thanks to the charity they have been able to overcome so much; and now they feel ready to give back.”

The Rickshaw Challenge team is due to arrive in Hartlepool’s Church Square at 6.45pm for anyone who would like to go along and show their support. To donate £5 text TEAM to 70405 and for £10 text TEAM to 70410.