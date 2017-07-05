Chance to win tickets for the first Ha-Ha-Hartlepool Festival of Laughs this weekend

Comedy fans can have their funny bones tickled as a host of comics prepare to perform at a new festival in Hartlepool.

Town charity Hartlepool Families First is staging its first Ha-Ha-Hartlepool Festival of Laughs this weekend.

Little Howard Big Show

And the organisers are giving away 10 pairs of tickets through the Mail for readers.

The festival features a great line up of local, national and international comedians.

Hartlepool Families First manager Paul Thompson said: “It is shaping up really well.

“Not only have we got an international range of acts that are visiting, some from Canada and New Zealand, we have also got people coming from all over the north.

“Many have not been to Hartlepool before. In a lot of cases they are big acts who do a lot of big places and television programmes like Live at the Apollo, Russell Howard’s Good News and the Royal Variety Show.

“It is unusual to be able to get to see such a range of good artistes on our doorstep.”

A total of 15 acts will perform at Cafe One77, in York Road, between Friday, July 7 and Sunday, July 9.

They include Big Howard and Little Howard, by Howard Read who are the world’s first and only human and cartoon double act.

Howard and other festival act Lee Kyle are putting on child friendly shows.

Howard’s is on Saturday between noon and 1pm, and Lee Kyle on is on Sunday at 4pm to 5pm. Tickets are £5.

Another familiar face to Hartlepool is Teesside performer Patrick Monahan, who performs on Sunday night, while stand up Chris Betts is coming from Canada on Friday night.

The festival is a chance for comedy fans to see the performers’ material before they perform at next month’s Edinburgh Festival.

It is also holding free Laughter Yoga sessions on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

For the full run down visit the website www.festivaloflaughs.co.uk

Hartlepool Families First is giving away five pairs of tickets worth £20 each for the Saturday and Sunday night shows. Both start from 5.30pm and are not suitable for children.

To be in with a chance of winning just answer the following question: Where will many of the festival’s comedians be performing next month?

Email mark.payne@jpress.co.uk by midday on Friday, July 7. Please be available to attend either show.