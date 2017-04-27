Charitable footie fans set to bring Bradley Lowery banner to Stadium of Light

A star-studded banner in honour of little battler Bradley Lowery is set to appear at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats play their last home game of the season.

The banner will appear at the Blackhall youngster’s favourite club on May 13, as a tribute to him as he continues to fight his terminal cancer neuroblastoma.

Darren Powell (left), Andrew Sharp (thrid left) and Neil Birkenshaw (second from right) meet Sheffield Wednesday players.

The tribute comes from a group of kind-hearted Yorkshiremen who are hoping to raise £20,000 to split between the little battler and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Friends Darren Powell, Neil Birkenshaw and Andrew Sharp, have managed to get the banner signed by a host of stars including players from teams including Leeds United, Huddersfield, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley, as well as rugby stars, pro-boxers and wrestlers.

The team said it was a dream come true to be invited to the stadium by Sunderland AFC for the match against Swansea to display their banner to the crowds in honour of the young fighter.

Binman Darren, 31, who is father to Jemima-Rose, eight, said: “The club sent me an email giving us permission to come up on Saturday, May 13 with the banner. I think we are going to raise the banner at half time to let the fans clap Bradley.

Sheffield Wednesday players sign Bradley's banner.

“We are hoping Sunderland AFC might buy the banner and keep it up there.

“We would love to raise £1,000 from it as it is covered in signatures from all the football stars as well as pro-boxers and X Factor stars.

“Our main aim when we first started the banner was to take it up to the Stadium of Light for Bradley, so we couldn’t believe it when they asked us to come up. We are absolutely delighted.”

The following day, on Sunday, May 14, the group have also organised a charity football match in Wakefield between Darren’s team, The Kews 11, and a side made up of TV stars from Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks, and The X Factor.

Bradley Lowery turns six next month.

It comes after Bradley was unable to lead out Sunderland for the team’s game against Boro last night because he is unwell.

His mum Gemma has shared a post on the Bradley Lowery’s Fight Against Neuroblastoma Facebook page, telling of how doctors think the pain he has been suffering could be a sign his cancer could be progressing.

People also have the opportunity to bid for a boxing gloved signed by boxer Anthony Joshua that was donated by a supporter of Bradley Lowery’s cause.