Charities which help young people into work handed major funding boost

Two charities have been handed a major funding boost to assist their bids to help young people into work.

East Durham Business Services and Wheels to Work County Durham have been awarded grants of £35,200 and £24,518 respectively by the Virgin Money Foundation.

They are among five charities in the North East to have been selected by the foundation as it supports those focused on helping people into employment and the homeless into accommodation.

Wheels to Work has been awarded the grant to help it run a scooter hire scheme aimed at helping young people in County Durham to access employment.

The charity helps those who struggle to find transport to get to their workplace. The award will be used to employ staff to operate the project across County Durham.

Feisal Jassat, chairman of Wheels to Work County Durham, said: “We are really excited about this award, which will enable the Wheels to Work Project to offer support to young people across County Durham.

“It will particularly help those living in rural and isolated areas, enabling them to realise their ambitions and to take up job opportunities which otherwise may not have been possible owing to poor public transport.”

East Durham Business Services, meanwhile, which has offices in Peterlee and Seaham, will use the money as part of a project helping young people into jobs.

The five grants handed out by the Virgin Money Foundation’s North East Fund total just over £175,000.

Nancy Doyle, executive director of The Virgin Money Foundation, said: “We’re delighted to announce these new grants, which are the first from a total of over £1.2million that will be awarded by The Virgin Money Foundation this summer.

“Tackling the root causes of disadvantage is key to regenerating communities, and these grants are specifically aimed at helping people into work and addressing homelessness.”

The Virigin Money North East Fund remains open to applications.