Charity champion on 9,500 mile walk drops into Hartlepool RNLI station

A charity champion almost three years into an incredible walking challenge called into a Hartlepool lifeboat station as he visited some of those his feat is set to help.

RNLI charity walker Alex Ellis-Roswell visited the town’s RNLI lifeboat station as part of his 9,500 mile coast walk of Britain and Ireland.

All of us at the lifeboat station wish Alex all the best for the remainder of his amazing fundraising walk Mike Craddy

The challenge began on August 3, 2014, and Alex has just completed the 4,500 mile walk round the Scottish coast.

So far, he has raised nearly £60,000 for the RNLI as he walks to each of Britain and Ireland’s 237 lifeboat stations.

He said: “There’s no doubt lifeboat volunteers are heroes. I must have met over one thousand volunteers by now. Their dedication, sacrifice and bravery is an inspiration.

“And the fact I’ve managed to raise so much money to support them says to me how much respect people have for the volunteer crews and what they do for us.

“It’s unfortunate there’s so much bad news in the world right now.

“But here are thousands of men and women, from all different backgrounds, coming together to help others.

“It restores your faith in humanity.

“I would like to thank all the volunteer crew at the Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat station for their hospitality during my overnight stay and also the offers of help from the very generous people in Hartlepool.”

Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat operations manager Mike Craddy said: “Alex’s fundraising walk is a fantastic feat of endurance, determination and stamina and the money raised will go towards saving lives at sea. All of us at the lifeboat station wish Alex all the best for the remainder of his amazing fundraising walk.”