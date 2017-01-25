Charity champion’s biggest challenge as he runs length of country with Pools academy boss

A charity champion is set for his biggest challenge yet as he runs the length of the country for worthy causes.

Lee Dodgson, from Hartlepool, will join John Hewitson – Hartlepool United’s academy manager – in taking on the Land’s End to John O’Groats challenge in May.

Lee Dodgson ran seven marathons in seven days in 2015.

The pair are aiming to run the more than 800 miles distance in 15 days to raise up to £40,000 for Alice House Hospice.

It comes just over 18 months after Lee ran seven marathons in seven days to raise £20,000 for the organisation, which was then known as Hartlepool and District Hospice.

John and Lee will be running two marathons per day for just over a fortnight.

Lee, a former firefighter now working as a production technician, said: “After the seven marathons completely exceeded my expectations and raised double what I had initially targeted, I wondered how I could go one better. I decided to go for this to make it a bigger challenge and with the right support, hopefully John and I can raise around £40,000 for hospice patients. Training is going well and we are determined to make this the biggest success it can be.

“The hospice does fantastic work and we want to do as much as we can to help.”

When Lee raised £20,000 in 2015, the money was used to sustain the specialist care services the hospice delivers to support those affected by incurable illnesses.

Lee has continued to support the hospice and took part in the last two Great North Runs on behalf of the charity.

His latest challenge alongside John will begin on May 14, and training is already well underway.

John Hewitson

Greg Hildreth, a fundraiser at the hospice, said “This is an amazing undertaking and we wish Lee and John the best of luck. We would also like to extend our most sincere thanks for such dedication and are sure that this project will be a huge success. We are looking forward to supporting them throughout the challenge.”

Hospice Patrons, Hartlepool College of Further Education have offered Lee and John complimentary use of the Luminary Fitness Suite throughout their training, working with the hospice to secure business sponsors and providing a support driver in Lee’s father-in-law, Kevin Fincken, who works as a lecturer at the college.

Lee and John are looking for support from businesses to help cover resource costs.

Anyone wishing to sponsor the event can go to https://give.everydayhero.com/uk/lejog17