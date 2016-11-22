Charity cycle in memory of Small Faces star Ronnie Lane

Stage stars have raised more than £3,200 after an epic bike ride to the Tees Valley.

The 325-mile challenge was tackled by four brave bike riders including Josh Maddison and Joseph Peters - two of the cast of All Or Nothing which was staged at the Forum Theatre in Billingham.

Joseph and Josh get ready for the bike ride.

They were joined by Reuben Lane, the son of the late Small Faces band member Ronnie Lane, and friend of the cast Alice Veitch on the challenge to raise funds for the MS Society.

They are all linked by All Or Nothing - A Mod Musical which tells the story of the Small Faces. Ronnie was diagnosed with MS in the late 70’s and lived with the condition for 21 years before his death in 1997.

The ride began straight after the cast’s final performance in Cardiff and they cycled 325 miles before they arrived just in time for their first performance in Billingham, accompanied by scooter outriders.

They faced terrible weather along the way but persevered and Ronnie’s son Reuben joined cast members.

Reuben said: “I have always wanted to be a part of raising money for the MS society, due to my personal connection to the charity.

“My father Ronnie Lane died as a consequence of this disease in 1997, after battling the crippling illness for 21 years.

“He actively helped raise money for MS by setting up his own charity called the Arms charity. He spent many years raising money and awareness for MS, devoting his time to help people fight this illness.

“In the back of my mind I have always wanted to continue his legacy raising money for the extremely deserving charity, however the time has never been right... until now.

“Last year I became a father for the first time to my beautiful daughter Honey Lane.

“It is due to her that I have the courage, inspiration and drive I needed to start my fundraising story, I want her to be as proud of me as I was of my dad.”

To make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/all-or-nothing-cycle-2016. For more information on MS, visit www.mssociety.org.uk