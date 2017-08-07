Charity fun day in Hartlepool to help bereaved parents

A charity fun day has been held in Hartlepool to raise cash for bereaved parents.

The event was held to boost funds to buy a pair of cuddle cots for the area’s hospitals.

Miles for Men fun day in aid of Cuddle Cots for Angel Babies, at the Clock Tower, Seaton Carew on Sunday. Pictured l-r Olivia Wilkins, Tasha Stevens and Carly Wilkins, with Micky Drumm and Kadie Lea Drumm (4)

The fun day at Seaton Carew, which was backed by Miles for Men and Walk for Women, was held as part of a fundraising drive to buy two of the cots, which cost around £1,500 each.

Cuddle cots are specially created cribs which stay cool, allowing the families of still born babies, or those who have died shortly after birth, to spend time with the little one.

It is internationally recognised by experts that by allowing parents these extra days with their baby helps them to deal with their grief.

At the fun day, families enjoyed a range of activities, including fairground rides, a bouncy castle, face painting, balloon modelling and a tombola.

Organisers said they were pleased with the support they got on the day.

Michael Day, founder of Miles for Men, said they wanted to be involved with the fundraising drive for cuddle cots after they heard the first-hand stories from people who had lost babies.

He said: “For any parent to go through something like this must be terrible. It is a very sad and devastating time.

“We wanted to be able to support the fun day and hopefully raise as much money as possible, because these cots are expensive.

“We hope to have enough money to buy two of them by the end of the year.

“It is really nice for Miles for Men to be involved with something a little bit different. We really wanted to help with this cause.”

He said it is lovely that parents who have benefitted from using a cuddle cot want to help other families who find themselves in the same heartbreaking situation.

Miles for Men, which was launched in 2012, started as a series of men only events to raise money for cancer-related charities and to date has raised more than £206,000.

Since then the Walk for Women arm of the charity has been created which is also raising money for charity, including the cuddle cots.

The cots allow families to take their babies home with them for some precious time together, so they can change and dress the baby and take photographs.

An online fundraising page has been set up and anyone who would like to make a donation should visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stephen-picton1.