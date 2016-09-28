Charity fundraiser completes scooter trek from Land’s End to John O’Groats

A dedicated fundraiser took on an unusual challenge for charity when he scootered from one end of the country to the other.

Chris Baister, 37, decided to embark on the unique trek by scooter from Land’s End to John O’Groats earlier this month in the hope of raising thousands of pounds for Children in Need.

Chris Baister scootered the length of the country to raise money for Children in Need.

Originally from Hartlepool, charitable Chris took on the 23-day challenge, which saw him scootering 60 miles a day across the country, taking in the Three Peaks and the coast to coast along the way.

Chris, who now lives in Maidenhead, where he works as a project manager for a building services company, said he wanted to do something different to help a worthy cause. He said: “I set off on September 4 from Land’s End to John O’Groats in Scotland, taking in the Three Peaks along the way.

“When I got to each peak I carried the scooter up to the top where I took photos.

“The challenge was all to raise funds for Children in Need, as they do great things for local projects which help children.

“I had a scooter when I was a child, but hadn’t really been on one since.

“I just decided to do the challenge because it was something different.”

But Chris is no stranger to extreme charity challenges, climbing Kilimanjaro last October for charity.

This time, Chris scootered the length of the country covering a total distance of 1,270 miles while travelling on a bright yellow Pudsey scooter through places including Gloucester, Liverpool and Kendal, reaching the final destination of John O’Groats on Monday.

He added: “It was a solo expedition, but I was joined by a friend who climbed Snowdon with me.

“I made the route up as I went, when I got to a crossroads I would either go left or right - there was no pre-planned route.

“I also decided to do the coast to coast to South Shields, where I met my parents, before I continued on to Edinburgh the next day.

“Each day I was scootering for around nine or 10 hours a day, alternating legs so I would have five or six pushes on each leg.

“Overnight I stayed at a mixture of places including wild camping, hostels and B&Bs.

“I managed to raise £2,623 of my £10,000 target, so I will plan more fundraising events to make up the amount. I was just relieved by the end!”

To donate, visit: justgiving.com/pudseyscootsbritain