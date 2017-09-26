Charity non-uniform day held at Hartlepool school in honour of brave boy

A Hartlepool school allowed its pupils to take part in non-uniform day to honour a boy who battling a rare illness.

Throston Primary School in the town held the fundraiser as part of Jeans for Genes Day, the annual campaign for Genetic Disorders UK, the national charity that supports individuals and families affected by a genetic disorder.

Ewan Stoddart with mum Debbie and, from left, illustrator Liz Million and author Adam Bushnell.

One condition which the charity supports is Ichthyosis.

Ichthyosis pronounced ‘Ick-thee-o-sis’ (which comes from the Greek word meaning ‘fish’) describes a condition in which the skin is very dry and scaly.

Lots of people have common dry skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis, but they tend to be patchy and they come and go.

By contrast, in Ichthyosis the scaling is continuous and affects the whole body.

Year 5 pupil Ewan Stoddart, who is in Class 11 at Throston Primary School, suffers from Ichthyosis.

Headteacher Mark Atkinson said: “Ewan is a very brave boy who is happy for his condition to be publicised in order to raise awareness within school.

“Ewan does not make the E2 protein, it is this protein which is the skin cell glue.

“Ewan must cope with ongoing blisters and bandages. He does so without making a fuss and sees the positive in everything.

“He believes having skin that grows three times faster than another child, means he has superhero skin.

“Next month Ewan will be doing a sponsored walk over the Transporter Bridge in Middlesbrough to raise more money for this charity.”

The day’s event raised £408 for the campaign.