Charity offers free holidays for Hartlepool families in need

Hartlepool families in need are being offered a free holiday thanks to a national youth charity.

The generous offer comes from organisation YHA (England and Wales) as part of its new Family Breaks initiative, which enables families struggling with challenging circumstances – such as financial hardship, disability, long-term illness and bereavement – to have quality time.

All the Youth Hostels in the programme are located in areas that are easily accessible by public transport.

The charity is offering a free two-night stay in a private room and meals in one of its youth hostels in England and Wales.

Up to two adults and their children can apply to the YHA’s Family Breaks’ programme for a short break, with the scheme funded by donations from the public.

James Blake, chief executive of YHA (England and Wales), said: “Although YHA is committed to providing low-cost accommodation, we discovered that this was beyond the reach of the UK’s most disadvantaged families, meaning the young people most in need of support are missing out on valuable bonding time with their family and the opportunity to improve their health and education.

“Following the review of our Breaks Programme, we can now reach even more children than ever, giving them the opportunity to explore the UK with their families so they can enjoy an enriching and much needed get away.”

The Family Breaks fund enables more of the UK’s 2.17 million families in the UK who are unable to afford a break at any time of the year, to give them opportunity to leave behind the stresses of everyday life and bond as a family.

To apply, visit: www.yha.org.uk/support-programmes/families.

Alternatively, email: breaks@yha.org or call: 0800 0191 700.

To donate to YHA’s Breaks programme, please visit: www.yha.org.uk/apply-support.