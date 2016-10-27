Charity seeking volunteer drivers

A County Durham-based charity is appealing for volunteer drivers.

Supportive, formerly known as the Social Resource Centre, was established in 1994 to deliver quality, people-centered social care services.

At present the organisation has two primary areas of delivery – domiciliary care and volunteer driver transport.

A third scheme is its health appointment car scheme to provide subsidised transport to health related establishments.

To help the organisation continue to meet the needs of the communities it serves, it is now looking to take on around 150 new support drivers.

The charity’s patient transport service has been set up to support ambulances, hospitals and local authorities to transport people to and from hospitals in non emergency situations.

Those who join will receive 40.55p a mile from the moment they leave their front door, as well as training and support from our experienced team.

Established in 2010, volunteer drivers transport service users to various destinations including Abbey Day Centre and Houghall College in Durham and Woodcraft for Landscapes in Wheatley Hill to name but a few.

To join the team inCounty Durham, Teesside, Sunderland, Redcar, Cleveland and Darlington, you will need a full driver’s licence, two references and will be subject to a DBS check, free of charge.

Supportive is looking for people who have a little time to spare now and again or on a regular basis, whether that is 30 minutes, three hours or 10 hours a week.

Anyone interested should call Tracy Hutchinson on 01740 658880.