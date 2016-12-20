Charity spreads anti-racism message in Hartlepool – with help from Pools stars

A charity has been spreading an anti-racism message across Hartlepool as it aims to help kick discrimination out of society.

Show Racism The Red Card held events at Hartlepool United Football Club and Rift House Primary School.

Former professional footballer Dean Gordon with Rift House Primary School pupils Brandon Tobin, Laurie I'Anson, Connie Gardner, Darrian McCabe, Georgia Marshall and Jack Wallace.

Both workshops were aimed at youngsters, reaching out to them through football to teach them about racism and discrimination.

Pupils from St Helen’s Primary School and Greatham Primary School attended the event at Victoria Park.

Pools stars Nicky Featherstone, Toto Nsiala and Michael Woods were there, as was charity patron Curtis Fleming, who has left his role as Pools assistant manager to join Queens Park Rangers’ coaching staff.

As well as taking part in a number of activities, children asked questions of the panel about their experiences of discrimination, and the best questions were rewarded with prizes including match tickets and signed footballs.

The panel was completed by Cleveland Police’s Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger and Show Racism The Red Card education worker Justine King.

Pools’ Community Sports Foundation and Mr Coppinger funded the event.

Mr Coppinger said: “It’s brilliant that Show Racism the Red Card are joining up with football clubs in our area to ensure more youngsters receive the message that racism is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Thanks to my funding, over 2,000 Cleveland students have already benefitted from training, as well as teachers and educational practitioners from over 50 schools. I hope to build on this work over the next couple of years.”

Meanwhile, Rift House was visited by guest speakers from the charity – including former Middlesbrough star Dean Gordon – to educate pupils about racism.

They looked at the various forms racism can take, and attempted to prepare youngsters to play an active role in the community.