Charity takes on new boss

A new woman has taken the helm of a charity which supports separated families and victims of domestic abuse.

Lisa Arnell has been named as the new Family Support Operation’s Manager of Impact Family Services.

Witnessing children, men and women deal with issues successfully and growing personally is amazing. Lisa Arnell

The charity has offices in South Shields, Sunderland and Scarborough and supports families throughout the North East and Yorkshire.

The 33-year-old from Hartlepool will be tasked ensuring the services offered by the charity meets the requirements and standards expected as well as planning and looking after staff management.

She said: “I have always championed social inclusion and I like people, like being involved in their lives and assisting them deal with difficult times.

“Part of the role I do and the services we offer, help people find their inner strength and acknowledge the grief to allow them to move on - seeing that happen is very satisfying.

“Witnessing children, men and women deal with issues successfully and growing personally is amazing.”

The mum-of-two has a background in social work and has worked with the charity in the past.

CEO of the charity Hazel Hedley said: “Lisa was perfect for the role with her experience and also her passion for delivery and quality, She impressed us with her desire to achieve a long-term sustainable plan and her organisational skills will take the pressure off the rest of the team allowing us to focus on continuing excellent standards across the board.” For details on the charity visit www.impactfs.co.uk